Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of ICE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.23. 466,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,448. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $104.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

