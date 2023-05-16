Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Up 11.6% in April

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,600 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:BCH traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 188,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.16. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 50.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

