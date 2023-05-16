Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 4.1% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,114,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,106,000 after purchasing an additional 576,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,485,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,153,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

