Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 939,824 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,283,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $59,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,745,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,047,000 after buying an additional 11,465,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,969,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,044,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,951 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 480.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,778,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

