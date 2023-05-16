Bank of Nova Scotia Has $35.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 257.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,507 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $35,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,956,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,165,000 after purchasing an additional 538,544 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Browning West LP now owns 10,430,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,787,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 9.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,885,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,934,000 after buying an additional 431,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after buying an additional 42,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after buying an additional 501,445 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE TPX opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

