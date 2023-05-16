Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.14 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,008 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $44,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $199.64 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNP. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.