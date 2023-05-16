Bank of Nova Scotia Has $72.85 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $72,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE LLY opened at $434.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $445.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,108,651 shares of company stock worth $411,034,331 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.