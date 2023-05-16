Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,551 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $77,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,258 shares of company stock worth $57,022,118 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

