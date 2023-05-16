Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,481 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.95% of Elastic worth $46,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elastic by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,917. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elastic Stock Up 4.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

