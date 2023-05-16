Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,992 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,088 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 433.0% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3,195.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 81,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $345.67 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $158.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.