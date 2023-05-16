Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $243,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $231,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 131,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.