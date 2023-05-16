Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

