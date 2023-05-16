Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $151.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $145.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

