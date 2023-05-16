Barclays Cuts S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Price Target to GBX 270

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 270 ($3.38) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 170 ($2.13) in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 284 ($3.56) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital Price Performance

S4 Capital stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.