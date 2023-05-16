Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Insider Michael James O’connor Buys 25,000 Shares

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) insider Michael James O’connor bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $185,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE BBDC traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,930. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $812.61 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Barings BDC had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 35.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

