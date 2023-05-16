Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 76,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bassett Furniture Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,361. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $123.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

