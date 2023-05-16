Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Insider Sells $92,580.00 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $92,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Clement Munroe Best III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

On Friday, May 12th, Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $91,500.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.41. The company had a trading volume of 279,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,375. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $68.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BECN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,963,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,261,000 after buying an additional 318,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,466,000 after purchasing an additional 73,190 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.