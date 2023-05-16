Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $3,216,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $3,843,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $78,563,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $59,304,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $823,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,127,199. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average of $162.39. The company has a market cap of $609.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.87.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

