Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,645 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,815 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.79 on Tuesday, hitting $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,727,434. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

