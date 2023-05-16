Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $27.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $378.53. 1,145,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,707,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $287.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
