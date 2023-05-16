Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up 1.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,495,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,717,752. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

