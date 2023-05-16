Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.80. 1,163,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,768. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

