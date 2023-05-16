Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $226,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 38,464 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $4,228,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,427,189.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 20,812 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $2,382,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,480,728.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.03. 460,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.46. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $126.44.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

