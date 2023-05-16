Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases 661 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 2.1% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,004,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Taika Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Taika Capital LP now owns 46,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 13,719 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in CVS Health by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.46. 3,421,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,925,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.