Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases Shares of 36,025 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. 11,008,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,013,160. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

