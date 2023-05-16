Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,198. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.56. The company has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

