Berenberg Bank Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $415.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $380.76.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $368.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Linde has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $356.24 and its 200 day moving average is $338.74. The company has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

