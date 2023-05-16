Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Diploma (LON:DPLM)

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,908.57 ($36.43).

Diploma Stock Performance

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,924.01 ($36.63) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,707.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,763.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3,841.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Diploma Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

