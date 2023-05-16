Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,463.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Berry by 302.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after buying an additional 6,648,164 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,367,000 after purchasing an additional 396,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Berry by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,873,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 64,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,639,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,274,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 129,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. The company has a market cap of $516.45 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Berry has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

