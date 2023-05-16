Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Up 1.3%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €48.10 ($52.28) and last traded at €48.10 ($52.28). 2,215 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €47.50 ($51.63).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.65. The firm has a market cap of $485.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

