BHP Group (LON:BHP) Shares Up 1.3%

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,375 ($29.75) and last traded at GBX 2,364.50 ($29.62). 1,228,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,571,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,334 ($29.24).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,550 ($31.94) to GBX 2,370 ($29.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($31.94) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.07) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.06) price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,502.86 ($31.35).

The stock has a market cap of £119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,424.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,533.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7,902.10%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

