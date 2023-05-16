Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $19.58

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.58, but opened at $18.81. Bilibili shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 796,428 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Bilibili Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,579,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bilibili by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Bilibili by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,011,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,769,000 after purchasing an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

