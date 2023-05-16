BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
Shares of BKYI opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BIO-key International has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.17.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 147.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIO-key International (BKYI)
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for BIO-key International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-key International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.