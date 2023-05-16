Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Short Interest Update

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Biohaven Trading Down 4.7 %

BHVN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 642,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,181. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $946.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. SVB Securities began coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biohaven

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

