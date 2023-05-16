Bitcoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.58 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $115.67 or 0.00428893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $94.58 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,968.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00127357 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00024519 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,393,156 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

