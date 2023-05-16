Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $27.56 million and $73,766.15 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00064225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00128709 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00040340 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00027678 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

