Bitcoin Diamond Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $26.91 million and approximately $61,810.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00064671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00128706 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00040026 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029521 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003666 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

