Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $951,948.92 and $3.99 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00121840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

