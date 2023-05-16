Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.35. Bitdeer Technologies Group shares last traded at $5.35, with a volume of 645 shares traded.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.08.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.