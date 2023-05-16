BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0079

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $202,406.67 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003458 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003095 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001503 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,976,651 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

