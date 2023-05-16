Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Blackbaud Price Performance
Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Further Reading
