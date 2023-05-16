Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.