Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,129,862.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,640 shares of company stock worth $2,698,060. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

