BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 20,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.72.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Featured Articles

