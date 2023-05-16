BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Down 6.4% in April

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 20,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $13.72.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR)
- On Holdings Could Sprint Even Higher
- As China Wakes Up, Baidu Gets Noticed
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.