BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 3rd

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
BRSA traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185.49 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 59,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,041. The company has a market capitalization of £148.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,226.97 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
