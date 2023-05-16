BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (BRSA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 3rd

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (LON:BRSA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

BRSA traded down GBX 0.77 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 185.49 ($2.32). The company had a trading volume of 59,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,041. The company has a market capitalization of £148.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,226.97 and a beta of 0.67. BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 215 ($2.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 189.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

About BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

