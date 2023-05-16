Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Block worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

