Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $38,259.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,275,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $147,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 155,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,461 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.