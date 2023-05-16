BMO Capital Markets Boosts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $78.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.32. 54,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,874. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 12,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

