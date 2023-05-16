BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,950.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s previous close.

CSU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.1 %

CSU stock traded down C$1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2,628.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2,526.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,306.05. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,782.56.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

