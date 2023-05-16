boohoo group’s (BOO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOO. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.56) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of boohoo group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 64.56 ($0.81).

boohoo group Price Performance

LON:BOO traded up GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 41.43 ($0.52). 22,959,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317,693. The company has a market cap of £526.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,381.00 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a 1 year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.28 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.67.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

