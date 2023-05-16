Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (BPF.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on May 31st

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BPF.UN traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482. The stock has a market cap of C$355.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.67. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

