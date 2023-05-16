Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Boston Properties Stock Down 4.2 %

BXP traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,500. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 78.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

